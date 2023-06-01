Decorated Australian war veteran unlawfully killed prisoners in Afghanistan, judge says

SYDNEY (AP) — A judge in a civil case says a decorated Australian veteran unlawfully killed prisoners and committed other war crimes in Afghanistan. The judge dismissed claims by Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith that he was defamed by media who published articles about the allegations in 2018. The proven allegations included that Roberts-Smith killed a prisoner who had a prosthetic leg, which he kept as a drinking vessel. The court also concluded Roberts-Smith had kicked a man off a cliff into a riverbed where an SAS colleague shot him to death in 2012. Roberts-Smith has denied wrongdoing. Several Australian military personnel are under investigation for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.