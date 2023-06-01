Chervon recalls nearly 90,000 hedge trimmers after laceration injury reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 90,000 hedge trimmers are being recalled because of a laceration hazard that has caused multiple injuries. That’s according to a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Chervon North America is recalling about 85,000 of its EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers sold in the U.S. and additional 4,000 sold in Canada. The consumer product safety agency says the trimmers’ rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after it’s been pressed — and possibly cause it to activate unexpectedly. The agency says there have been 34 reports of the trimmers starting unexpectedly in the U.S. Those include eight reports of lacerations that required stitches.

