EU data authority launches probe into Frontex migrant interview breaches

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Data Protection Supervisor claims that the EU’s border and coast guard agency is collecting information that could identify vulnerable migrants who might face persecution. In an audit report given to Frontex, the EDPS says that it has “serious doubts” about whether the agency’s “debriefing interviews” with migrants respect EU data laws. It also says it’s launching an investigation into whether Frontex illegally provided data to the EU’s police agency. The EDPS is demanding that Frontex address most of its concerns by the end of this year. It warns that “if need be, enforcement powers may be exercised.” Frontex welcomed the report Thursday and says it will try to comply with the findings.

