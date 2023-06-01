European summit opens in Moldova with Ukraine war, regional conflicts on agenda

BULBOACA, Moldova (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at a sprawling summit of some 50 European leaders in Moldova, becoming the focal point of an event that seeks to quell regional conflicts and shore up unity in the face of Russia’s war. Thursday’s meeting of the European Political Community, a pan-continental gathering of heads of state and government from 47 countries, brings together leaders from European Union nations and others to the 27-member bloc’s south and east. It’s a region that was pushed to a turning point in its relationship with Moscow by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Speaking from the summit venue, Zelenskyy said security guarantees were important “not only for Ukraine, but for our neighbors, for Moldova, because of Russian aggression.”

