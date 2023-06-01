Family mourns 2 young boys killed by gunfire as they played in Pennsylvania yard

Relatives of two young boys killed by gunfire as they played with kittens in the backyard of their Pennsylvania home are mourning them as authorities announced two men were charged with their slayings. Authorities said Thursday they charged 22-year-old Alex Torres Santos and a 16-year-old male with three counts of criminal homicide and other charges. Authorities say Santos was on house arrest for several unrelated charges and was wearing an ankle monitor. A third male is still being sought and will likely face similar charges. The third victim, 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez apparently was the intended target of Tuesday night’s shooting, which authorities said stemmed from “a previous argument.”

