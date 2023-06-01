In gun law push, Tennessee governor’s office memo says NRA prefers to ’round up mentally ill people’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration accused the National Rifle Association of wanting to use involuntary commitment laws “to round up mentally ill people and deprive them of other liberties.” The talking points came in memos drafted by the Republican’s staffers as part of their initial attempt to pass a gun control proposal in April. Lee has previously praised the NRA’s help on other legislation. He has since faced its opposition on his proposal to keep guns away from people who pose a threat to themselves or others. Lawmakers are expected to consider the change in an August special session.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

