Indianapolis man gets 30 years for fatal 2020 shooting of mail carrier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say an Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Tony Cushingberry was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last year to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Prosecutors say Cushingberry watched 45-year-old postal carrier Angela Summers walk past his Indianapolis home and proceed to the next residence in April 2020. They say he “aggressively approached” Summers and demanded his mail several times before fatally shooting her. Court records indicate Cushingberry was upset because his postal deliveries had been suspended due to an aggressive dog at his home.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.