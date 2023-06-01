Louisiana ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill for public school classrooms advances in the legislature

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bill that would broadly ban K-12 public school employees in Louisiana from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom or during extracurricular activities is nearing final passage, after advancing in a legislative committee Thursday. Another measure before lawmakers would require teachers to use a student’s name and pronouns that align with their sex assigned at birth. With a week left in Louisiana’s lsession, both bills will move to the Senate floor for debate. If they receive final passage, the legislation will be sent to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposes the bills.

