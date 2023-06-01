New Mexico imposes oil and gas moratorium on state land near schools

COUNSELOR, N.M. (AP) — One of the top oil producing states in the U.S. is imposing a moratorium on new drilling on state trust land within a mile of schools. New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the pause Thursday after hearing from environmental groups and some community members in parts of the state where development is booming. Home to a portion of the Permian Basin, New Mexico is ranked second when it comes to oil production and is among top gas producing states. An analysis by The Associated Press found nearly 100 wells with active and new applications for permits to drill on state land within a mile of at least one school.

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CHRISTOPHER L. KELLER Associated Press

