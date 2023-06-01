Senegal opposition leader Sonko convicted of corrupting youth, acquitted of rape

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A court in Senegal’s capital says opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been convicted of corrupting youth but acquitted of raping a woman who worked at a massage parlor. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Sonko was not present in the courtroom when the verdict was issued in Dakar on Thursday. His lawyer says a warrant for the politician’s arrest hasn’t been issued yet. Under Senegalese law, the conviction would bar Sonko from running in next year’s presidential election. He and his supporters maintain his legal troubles are part of a government effort to derail his candidacy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.