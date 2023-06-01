Trinidad’s Francis elected next leader of UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Trinidad and Tobago’s Ambassador Dennis Francis has been elected as the next president of the U.N. General Assembly. The 193-member world body has been at the forefront of the United Nations’ condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is a key venue for all countries to tackle urgent issues from growing global poverty and inequality to climate change. Francis takes over the presidency at the start of the 78th session of the assembly in September and will preside over the annual gathering of world leaders later that month. Francis was elected by acclamation Thursday with a bang of the gavel and loud applause.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.