Weakened Tropical Storm Mawar brings heavy rains to Japan’s southern islands as it passes by

NAHA, Japan (AP) — A weakened Tropical Storm Mawar is bringing heavy rains to Japan’s main southern islands after passing the Okinawan archipelago early Friday. Strong winds continued on Okinawa and dozens of local flights were canceled for the day. Formerly a super typhoon, Mawar had winds blowing up to 56 mph as it moved east over the Pacific Ocean. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted a foot of rain might fall in places through Saturday morning. The agency issued flood and mudslide warnings in parts of southwestern Japan. It urged residents near rivers and hillsides to use caution. One person has been seriously hurt but other injuries were slight.

By JOHNSON LAI and HIROYUKI KOMAE Associated Press

