Iran releases 1 Danish, 2 Austrian citizens in operation involving Oman, Belgium

BERLIN (AP) — Iran has released one Danish and two Austrian citizens, according to the European countries. They thanked Oman and Belgium for their help in getting the trio freed. An Oman Royal Air Force Gulfstream IV, which had been on the ground in Tehran for several days, took off shortly before the announcement on Friday. Oman often serves an interlocutor between Iran and the West and brings released captives out of the Islamic Republic. The releases also come after Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq visited Iran on his first trip there since becoming the Arab nation’s ruler in 2020. Iranian state media and officials did not immediately acknowledge a release on Friday, which is part of the weekend in the Islamic Republic.

