Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed after moving without permission while on home detention

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say a Baltimore judge has ordered boxer Gervonta Davis to serve the remainder of his hit-and-run sentence behind bars instead of in home detention after he moved to a luxury hotel, then a new home without permission. Last month, Judge Althea Handy sentenced Davis to 90 days of home detention after his guilty plea stemming from a 2020 crash. But the State’s Attorney’s Office says Davis’ attorney indicated that the address Davis gave at sentencing was too small for the boxer and his security detail. Davis moved to the Four Seasons Hotel, then to a waterfront high-rise. Handy hadn’t given permission for either move and ordered Davis to serve the remainder of his sentence at the city’s jail.

