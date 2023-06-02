From Jordan, Jill Biden arrives in Cairo as part of Mideast tour aiming to empower women, youth

CAIRO (AP) — Jill Biden has arrived in Cairo on the second leg of her six-day trip across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe that seeks to promote empowerment for women and education for young people. Biden arrived from Jordan, where she attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif. The nuptials drew a star-studded list — headlined by Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate — but also held deep significance for the region, emphasizing continuity in an Arab state prized for its longstanding stability. Egypt is one of the largest recipients in the Mideast of American economic and military aid and a longstanding U.S. ally.

