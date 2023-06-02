Prosecutor in case of Virginia man killed at psychiatric hospital announces resignation

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — The prosecutor handling the case against 10 people charged in the death of a Virginia man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted to a psychiatric hospital said she is resigning to attend graduate school in Paris. Ann Cabell Baskervill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that her resignation as the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Dinwiddie County will become effective on June 20. Baskervill says her acceptance to a master’s program in international governance and diplomacy at the Paris Institute of Political Studies is a dream come true that coincided awkwardly with the death of Irvo Otieno. Seven sheriff’s deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital are charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death.

