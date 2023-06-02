State Supreme Court: Ohio abortion question will go forward as single issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a blow to abortion opponents in Ohio, a fall ballot issue aimed at enshrining access to the procedure in the state’s constitution won’t be split into two separate issues: one about abortion and one involving other reproductive care. In a ruling Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court sided with the bipartisan Ohio Ballot Board over a pair of anti-abortion voters who argued abortion should be considered separately. Justices disagreed, leaving alone proposed ballot language advanced by Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom. The groups have until July 5 to submit signatures to make the November ballot.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.