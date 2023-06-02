Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say the cyclone is heading due south toward the western tip of Cuba. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 1:30 p.m. advisory Friday that Arlene had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It was located about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida, and was moving south at about 5 mph. No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida. Forecasters say the storm could fall apart before reaching any land. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Thursday and runs through Nov. 30.

