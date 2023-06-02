UN anti-drug agency warns there is no let-up in methamphetamine trade from Asia’s Golden Triangle

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations anti-drug agency is warning that the huge trade in illegal drugs such as methamphetamine from Southeast Asia’s ‘Golden Triangle’ shows no signs of slowing down. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime released a report Friday on synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia. The report says high volumes of methamphetamine are still being produced and trafficked in and from the region and the production of ketamine and other synthetic drugs has expanded. It also expressed concern about increased drug trafficking activities in Laos and Cambodia.

By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI and GRANT PECK Associated Press

