Washington man climbing Mount Rainier dies near summit

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a Washington state man who was trying to summit Mount Rainier collapsed and died near the top of the mountain in the national park. National Park Service officials say 41-year-old Brian Harper of Bremerton, collapsed about 7:30 a.m. near the top of the 14,441-foot mountain while on a guided climb Wednesday led by Alpine Ascents International. Officials say guides could not detect a pulse and CPR was unsuccessful. Climbing guides with Alpine Ascents and Rainier Mountaineering worked with National Park Service rangers to bring Harper’s body down from the summit. A park helicopter was able to complete the mission Thursday. The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

