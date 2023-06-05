Demolition company vows repairs after a blast of air during an implosion damaged nearby homes

SPRINGDALE, Pa. (AP) — A blast of air and dust from the implosion of two smokestacks at a shuttered coal-fired power plant in western Pennsylvania last week caused damage to nearby homes. But the demolition company is vowing full repairs. The implosion was Friday at the Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale. KDKA-TV reports that Controlled Demolition said one chimney’s steel liner “focused air pressure as it collapsed.” A county emergency official says the air blast broke windows, blew dust into homes and caused a power surge that damaged electrical appliances. The company says repairs of minor damage are underway and “will be fully completed to the satisfaction of each property owner affected.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.