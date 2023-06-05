Skip to Content
Senegal violence threatens country’s stability as experts call on government to instill calm

By SAM MEDNICK and BABACAR DIONE
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal experts have called on the government to instill calm after days of the country’s deadliest violence in years and concerns it could have lasting consequences. Days of clashes between security forces and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko killed at least 16 people and injured hundreds. Police have arrested 500 people during the violence. Rights groups, analysts and locals said Monday that the clashes in Senegal are the worst political crisis it’s seen in decades.

