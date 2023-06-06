Mexico investigates possible case of extrajudicial killings by soldiers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican federal official says the Attorney General’s Office is investigating a possible case of extrajudicial killings by soldiers that left five men dead in May in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo. A video, originally reported Tuesday evening by U.S.-based Univision and the El Pais newspaper of Spain, apparently shows the day-time incident. A security camera captured the moment suspects’ pickup crashed into a wall and was surrounded by soldiers. The men inside were disarmed, kicked and placed against a wall. Later, some of the soldiers fired at them and then appeared to manipulate the scene, placing guns beside the bodies.

