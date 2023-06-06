North Carolina legislature approves limits on politics, race discussion in state workplaces

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The promotion of certain beliefs that some North Carolina lawmakers have likened to “critical race theory” is on track to be banned in state government workplaces. A bill that received final legislative approval Tuesday in the General Assembly also would prohibit some hiring managers from pressuring a job applicant to opine about their personal or political beliefs as a condition of employment. The restrictions apply to state agencies, community colleges and the University of North Carolina system. The bill now heads to the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who hasn’t said whether he will sign it. The initial votes for passage indicate any veto would likely be overridden.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

