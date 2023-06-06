NYC prosecutor drops over 300 convictions tied to officers found guilty of crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan’s top prosecutor has disavowed over 300 convictions tied to New York City police officers who were themselves found guilty of crimes. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says 308 misdemeanor cases were tossed out Tuesday, and eight felonies will be on Wednesday. They’re the latest in over 1,000 dismissals citywide of cases connected to officers who were charged or convicted. The latest abandoned convictions date back as far as 1996. Each involves one of nine officers who were later convicted of on-the-job offenses. They included taking bribes, illegally selling guns, lying under oath and planting drugs on suspects. The officers are off the force.

