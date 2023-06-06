PGA Tour and Europe join forces with Saudi’s LIV Golf. Here’s what you need to know
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Once rivals in court, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are now partners in business. The PGA Tour, Europe tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund says they are merging their commercial business into a single company and will work together. This shocking announcement is filled with questions. What will the PGA Tour look like? Can the defectors to LIV Golf return to their old tours? Who’s in charge? And what about Greg Norman? The next big divide in golf could be players who stayed loyal to the tour only to see them join forces with the Saudis.