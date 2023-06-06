Wife of slain man says police didn’t respond to her 911 report that he had been taken hostage

DENVER (AP) — A woman who received a desperate text from her husband indicating he had been taken hostage says she called 911 but that police didn’t respond until about an hour later, by which time he had been shot and killed. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it found two deceased adult males on Friday at the location that Talija Campbell said she feared her husband Qualin Campbell was being held by another man. It says the officers were responding to a report of a shooting at 2:09 p.m. She says she called 911 just after 1 p.m. after her husband texted her a photo of a man sitting next to him in his car and a message that said “911” and “Send Please!”

