Authorities to reveal results of investigation into how Colorado’s worst wildfire started

DENVER (AP) — Authorities plan to announce the findings of their investigation into how Colorado’s most destructive wildfire started. Officials with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department plan to discuss details of its analysis at a new conference on Thursday. The late December 2021 blaze, pushed by strong winds, destroyed nearly 1,100 homes in the heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder. Two people were found dead. The Marshall Fire erupted following months of drought amid a winter nearly devoid of snow and fed on dry grassland in the area near the Rocky Mountain foothills. Fire causes investigators have considered include old coal mines that smolder underground, power lines and human activity.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.