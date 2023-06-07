Autopsy finds North Carolina man died of ‘sudden cardiac arrest’ during police confrontation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy has found that a man who died in January after police officers in North Carolina’s capital city repeatedly used stun guns died from “sudden cardiac arrest,” and labeled the death a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the autopsy report Wednesday. It says the Jan. 17 death of 32-year-old Darryl Tyree Williams was caused by cocaine intoxication and the confrontation with police. The State Bureau of Investigation has been looking into the death and the role of the police officers who were trying to arrest him for possession of a controlled substance. Police have said Williams was stunned with a Taser three times as officers tried to take him into custody.

