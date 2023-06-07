Florida player Brandon Montour streaks home for birth of child between Stanley Cup Final games

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour of the Florida Panthers left and returned between games of the Stanley Cup Final to be there for the birth of his first son. Montour left Las Vegas on a private jet not long after Game 1 to get back to Florida because wife Ryian was in labor earlier than expected. Montour made it in time to be there when Kai was born. He then returned to Vegas in time to be on the ice for Game 2 the next night.

