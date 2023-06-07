Former Baseball Hall of Fame President Ed Stack dead at 88

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Edward W. Stack, the president of baseball’s Hall of Fame from 1977-93, has died. He was 88. Stack, who had remained with the Hall as a board member after he stepped down as president, died Sunday at Port Washington, New York, the hall announced Wednesday. Born on Feb. 1, 1935, Stack was a 1956 graduate of Pace with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and joined The Clark Estates Inc., the company of the family that owns the hall. He became the hall’s secretary when founding President Stephen C. Clark died in 1961. Stack became president and chairman in 1977.

