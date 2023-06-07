Judge weighs Missouri GOP dispute over estimated cost of allowing abortions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is weighing whether to break up a spat between two Republican officials over whether a proposed abortion rights amendment would cost the state billions of dollars in lost revenue from people who otherwise would be born. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday heard arguments in the case. He isn’t expected to rule until June 14 at the earliest. At issue is a proposed constitutional amendment that would restore abortion rights in Missouri. Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick estimates the change could cost at least $51,000. But Attorney General Andrew Bailey won’t sign off on Fitzpatrick’s cost estimate. Bailey says the measure would cost at least $12 billion and up to $51 billion.

