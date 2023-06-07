Man convicted in 2018 California state park killing sentenced to life in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man convicted last month in the shooting death of a father who was camping with his daughters at a California park was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. A jury found Anthony Rauda guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tristan Beaudette and of the attempted murders of the two girls. Rauda fatally shot Beaudette in the head while the 35-year-old father camped in a tent with his daughters in 2018 in Malibu Creek State Park near Los Angeles. Rauda was taken into custody in late 2018 in a ravine near the park with a rifle in his backpack.

