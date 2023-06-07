Missouri governor signs ban on transgender health care, school sports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Transgender minors and some adults soon will be limited from accessing puberty blockers, hormones, and gender-affirming surgeries under a bill signed by Missouri’s Republican governor. Gov. Mike Parson also on Wednesday signed legislation that will block transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams at all school levels, including college. The health law will ban minors from getting puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgery. Medicaid health care won’t cover those treatments for adults. The governor’s office says the state won’t pay for those surgeries for prison inmates. Both laws take effect Aug. 28.

