Passengers evacuated from train after fire breaks out in Austrian tunnel

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities have evacuated hundreds of passengers from a train in a tunnel after a fire broke out. Officials say around 50 people have slight injuries. Local authorities say the night train headed for Hamburg and Amsterdam with up to 370 passengers on board was in the tunnel near Fritzens, east of Innsbruck in the Tyrol region, when the blaze started on Wednesday evening. The evacuation was completed by shortly after 11 p.m. and the fire was extinguished. Austrian media say that one or more cars being transported by the train appeared to have caught fire as a result of damage to overhead electric wires.

