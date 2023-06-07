Prosecutor: Deputy could have stopped Parkland school shooting but chose to take cover

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Opening statements are underway in the trial of a former Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with failing to stop the Parkland school massacre five years ago. Prosecutor Steven Klinger told the six-member jury Wednesday that Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson could have stopped the deaths of six of the 17 people murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Klinger said that Peterson instead took cover outside. Peterson attorney Mark Eiglarsh said his client is being made a scapegoat for the actions of shooter Nikolas Cruz. Peterson is charged with child neglect and other charges. He could get nearly a century in prison if convicted.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.