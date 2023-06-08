EU launches legal action against Poland over new Russian influence law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is launching legal action against Poland over a contentious new law that the nationalist government claims is meant to combat Russian influence. Critics say it could be used to persecute opposition politicians. The European Commission said Thursday it believes the law “unduly interferes with the democratic process.” The law was passed in May, ahead of expected general elections in the autumn. It allows for the creation of a committee to investigate Russian influence in Poland. The opposition argues that it could be unconstitutional and exclude officials from public life for a decade. The EU commission has sent the government in Warsaw a “letter of formal notice” outlining its grievances. Poland has 21 days to respond.

