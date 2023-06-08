EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers are making a fresh attempt to overcome one of the bloc’s most intractable political problems as they weigh new measures for sharing out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization. Europe’s asylum system collapsed eight years ago after well over a million people entered, most fleeing conflict in Syria. The 27 EU nations have bickered ever since over which countries should take responsibility for people arriving without authorization, and whether other members should be obliged to help them cope. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson says Thursday’s meeting is “extremely important” to resolve what has “been a marathon” issue for Europe.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.