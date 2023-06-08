US vice president announces more than $100M to help Caribbean during official visit to Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that the U.S. is investing more than $100 million in the Caribbean region to crack down on weapons trafficking, help alleviate Haiti’s humanitarian crisis and support climate change initiatives. The announcement was made ahead of an official trip to the Bahamas on Thursday for a meeting of Caribbean and U.S. leaders hosted by Harris and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis. The U.S. says it also will work with Haiti’s National Police, a severely underfunded and understaffed agency struggling to quell a surge in gang violence, to help investigate and prosecute crimes with U.S. ties that involve gangs, weapons smuggling and human trafficking.

