Compromise may mean continued reprieve for ‘Obamacare’ preventive care mandates
By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
Attorneys have told a federal appeals court they are close to an agreement that could temporarily maintain government requirements for preventive health insurance coverage. Friday’s filing at the appeals court in New Orleans says attorneys for both sides hope to have an agreement by Tuesday. A federal judge in Texas ruled in March that some of the preventive care insurers must provide under the 13-year-old Affordable Care Act are unconstitutional. The preventive care affected includes coverage of HIV-preventing drugs and some cancer screenings. The agreement could keep the mandates largely in place while appeals play out.