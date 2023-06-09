Skip to Content
Delayed justice: 3 states remove all time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits

By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Advocates for survivors of child sexual abuse say momentum is growing for completely removing the statute of limitations for such crimes. Maryland followed Maine and Vermont to become the only three states to have eliminated all time limits on lawsuits. Maryland’s governor signed the law after a report detailed more than 600 children were abused by priests over decades. Lawmakers in Michigan, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are poised to take action before their legislative sessions end. CHILD USA CEO Marci Hamilton says the changes are needed to ensure justice for survivors and to prevent further victims.

