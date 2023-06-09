Governor: Three wounded as drone strikes building in Russian border city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian regional governor says three people were lightly wounded after a drone crashed into a residential building in central Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine. Russian state media published photos showing a high-rise apartment block with some of its windows blown out and damage to parts of its facade. State media reports also cited the building’s administrators as saying that “several apartments were damaged” in the explosion on Friday. There was no immediate comment on who may have been behind the drone strike.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.