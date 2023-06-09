Greece: Jailed far-right leader backs new party in bid to bypass election ban

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A far-right party banned from participating in Greece’s upcoming election has pledged support for a newly founded political group that received Supreme Court approval to field candidates. Greece’s top court this week upheld an earlier election ban on the Greeks Party. The ruling was based on legislation that denies political groups tied to serious offenses the right to put up candidates. The party’s founder, former Greek lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris is serving a prison sentence in a criminal organization. He is a former leading member of Golden Dawn, a party of neo-Nazi origins linked to violent street attacks. Kasidiaris said Friday that he would support the little-known Spartans Party in the June 25 elections for Greece’s parliament.

