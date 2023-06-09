Indictment takeaways: Trump’s alleged schemes and lies to keep secret papers

MIAMI (AP) — The federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021, and then scheming and lying to thwart government efforts to recover them. Justice Department prosecutors brought 37 felony counts against Trump in their indictment, relying upon photographs from Mar-a-Lago, surveillance video, text messages between staffers, Trump’s own words, those of his lawyers, and other evidence. An aide to Trump, Walt Nauta, was charged as a co-conspirator with six felony counts.

