Montana gas power plant can resume construction, judge rules

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — NorthWestern Energy will resume construction of a natural gas power plant along Montana’s Yellowstone River following a two-month delay. The move comes after a judge revived a pollution permit for the project despite lingering concerns over its climate changing carbon dioxide emissions. Judge Michael Moses cited a “changing legal landscape” including a new state law that eliminates requirements for state officials to look at climate impacts from emissions. A NorthWestern Energy spokesperson said Friday that the $250 million gas plant being built near Laurel is scheduled to come online sometime next year.

