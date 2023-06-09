Police to release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting 14-year-old Black boy

DENVER (AP) — Police in suburban Denver on Friday plan to release body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a 14-year-old Black boy they say was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. Jor’Dell Richardson was shot June 2 after two officers chased him from a store in Aurora. Police say Jor’Dell and a group of other teens are suspected of stealing vaping cartridges and there was a struggle on the ground. Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference shortly after the shooting that one officer could be heard on the body camera footage saying “let go of the gun,” but he did not say where the gun was at the time.

