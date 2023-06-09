US announces new $2.1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it will provide an additional $2.1 billion in long-term weapons aid for Ukraine. The new assistance package includes funding for more Patriot missile battery munitions, Hawk air defense systems and missiles, and small Puma drones that can be launched by hand. The latest infusion of funding comes as there are signs that Ukraine is beginning — or about to begin — the much anticipated counteroffensive to try to take back territory that has been seized by Russia.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

