Vatican: Pope doing well after surgery, has another good night

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has had a second good night in the hospital recovering from surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. The Holy See press office said early Friday that further medical updates were expected later in the day. The Vatican has said Francis’ condition is stable and his post-operative recovery deemed normal. Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday, two years after a procedure to remove part of his colon. During the procedure, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. They also repaired a hernia and placed a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall.

