Yale, University of New Haven partnership celebrates first degrees awarded to inmates
By PAT EATON-ROBB
Associated Press
SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Officials from the University of New Haven and Yale held a special graduation ceremony inside a maximum-security prison in Connecticut. Seven inmates and parolees received their associate degrees in general studies on Friday. It was the first graduating class in partnership between the UNH’s Prison Education Program and the Yale Prison Education Initiative. The program is part of a consortium that includes schools and prison systems across the country. UNH officials say just over 20% of inmates receive some form of higher education in prison and studies have shown that those who do are far less likely to commit crimes once they are released.