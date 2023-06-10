Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as 2 miles into the air. Indonesia’s volcanology center says the volcano island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands has erupted at least seven times since late Friday. It’s the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the mountain caused a deadly tsunami in 2018 along the coasts of Java and Sumatra. No casualties have been reported in the latest eruption and no evacuation order was issued. The nearest settlement is 10 miles away. Scientists say that since the 2018 eruption and collapse, Anak Krakatau island is now only about a quarter of its original size.

